Lesa nimalyotola he gave us enough rains to counter their lies on loadshedding – Hichilema





“They said after it rains, the 2019-2020 rains, if it rains okay, there will be no loadshedding. Lesa nimalyotola. He gave us a lot of rains but there is more loadshedding because there is no leadership, there is no management.

I am not gonna mince my words about this, there is no leadership. Twachula pafula, tuchinje (We have suffered enough, let’s change government,)” said President Hakainde Hichilema when he was the opposition leader.





Once he was elected into government in 2021, Zambia experienced a very severe drought in the 2023-2024 rain season which was accompanied by an excellent rain season in the 2024-2025 season.