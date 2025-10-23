LESSONS FROM FREDERICK CHILUBA’S RISE TO POWER, WHY BECOMING PRESIDENT IS NOT EASY





Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo-LLB



As the political atmosphere continues to warm up with various individuals such as Mundolo, Brian Mundubile, Binwell Mpundu, John Sangwa SC and Others expressing interest in the presidency, it is important to revisit history and understand how Frederick Chiluba, one of Zambia’s most influential leaders, rose to power.





Many may think ascending to the highest office in Zambia is an overnight achievement, but Chiluba’s journey tells a story of preparation, influence, and national connection that spanned nearly two decade





It is a notorious fact that Frederick Titus Jacob Chiluba’s political journey began long before the 1991 elections. You may wish to recall that in 1974, he became the Chairman of the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), one of the most powerful labor movements in Zambia that time. This position placed him in direct contact with workers across Zambia, allowing him to understand the struggles, frustrations, and aspirations of ordinary citizens.





Through his leadership, he built a strong grassroots network and national visibility, becoming a voice for the common man.



Chiluba’s influence was so significant that in 1981, he led a countrywide strike that crippled the economy of President Kenneth Kaunda’s government. This bold act established him as a fearless leader who could mobilize masses and challenge authority.





By the time Zambia’s political climate began to shift towards multiparty democracy in 1990, Chiluba was not a new face , he was already a national figure with a proven record of leadership and courage.





When the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy MMD was formed by Arthur Wina, Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, and others, Chiluba naturally became their choice for president. His popularity, especially in the Copperbelt, Lusaka, Southern other Provinces, made him a unifying candidate capable of mobilizing broad national support. Combined with the public’s fatigue from Kenneth Kaunda’s one-party rule that had lasted about 17 years, Chiluba’s appeal resonated powerfully with a nation yearning for change.





The lesson for today’s aspiring leaders is clear, becoming president is not about ambition alone , it is about preparation, consistency, and building influence over time. Chiluba’s rise was the result of years of engagement with the people, an understanding of national issues, and a reputation built through service and sacrifice.





As the saying goes, “only the prepared are the preferred.” Those seeking Zambia’s presidency must learn from Chiluba’s example, leadership is earned, not declared.



