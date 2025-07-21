Lesufi says South Africa is being invaded by undocumented foreigners



Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has raised alarm over the province’s handling of undocumented foreign nationals, describing the situation as an “invasion” that has been poorly managed.





Speaking in an interview with eNCA, Lesufi said, “The reality is we are invaded by people we don’t know and we can’t account for. We don’t know why they are here, how they came here, and we don’t even know their agenda.”





He was responding to questions about how the provincial government plans to address the issue of undocumented migrants using public healthcare facilities. Lesufi acknowledged that the system has failed to deal with the influx effectively, blaming years of neglect and weak enforcement.





The comments come amid rising public concern over access to healthcare services in Gauteng, where community groups have staged protests outside clinics, accusing foreign nationals of overburdening the system.





Lesufi cautioned against taking the law into one’s own hands and called for structured, legal interventions instead of clinic shutdowns and citizen-led patrols.





He stressed the need for national coordination to resolve the growing pressure undocumented migration places on public services, especially in densely populated areas of the province.