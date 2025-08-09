Let Justice Breathe — The Appeal Has Spoken- Given Lubinda

*PRESS STATEMENT BY ACTING PF PRESIDENT AND ACTING CHAIRMAN OF THE TONSE ALLIANCE, HON. GIVEN LUBINDA*





Pretoria, South Africa – 8th August 2025



*“Let Justice Breathe — The Appeal Has Spoken”*



Today, we welcome the decision by the South African judiciary to accept the appeal filed by the Lungu family against the earlier ruling that sought to hand over the body of our late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to the Zambian Government, against the express wishes of his immediate family





The filing of this appeal is not a footnote in the legal process — *South African Superior Courts Act, No. 10 of 2013, *it is a powerful legal brake. As per Section 18 of the Superior Courts Act,* once an appeal is duly filed, the previous judgment and its orders are *automatically suspended,* unless the court rules otherwise.





*This means, and must be clearly understood by all parties — the body of President Lungu cannot be accessed, moved, or tampered with.





We urge the Government of the Republic of Zambia to resist the temptation to engage in illegal or emotionally provocative actions under the guise of state authority. The matter is no longer in their hands — it rests with the appellate court. Justice must now take its full and unhurried course.





Let us remind the nation of an old African proverb:



“ A mad man’s dance is only amusing until you realise he’s your relative. Then the pain begins.”





And another:



_“The forest kept voting for the axe because its handle was made of wood — and they thought it was one of them.”_



Today, those who celebrated the initial ruling as a triumph of state power must now pause and reflect. This is not a time for chest-thumping or misinformation. This is a solemn moment. A legal process has been activated, *and until it is concluded, no government, no official, and no hand — however powerful — has the authority to act.





The Patriotic Front and the Tonse Alliance stand fully behind the Lungu family during this painful time. We call for calm, restraint, and respect — both for the law and for the dignity of our late former President.





We further remind all state institutions — particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Zambian Embassy in Pretoria, and any agents acting on behalf of Lusaka — *that any attempt to violate this stay will not only be unlawful, it will be resisted through every available legal and diplomatic channel.





History is watching.

Africa is watching.

And justice, though delayed, is not denied.



Issued by:



Hon. Given Lubinda



Acting President – Patriotic Front



Acting Chairman – Tonse Alliance



*Pretoria, South Africa*