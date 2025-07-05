LET LUNGU BE BURIED IN ZAMBIA… I am sure HH has learnt from the hurt he inflicted on Lungu, family – PF’S CHARITY

LET LUNGU BE BURIED IN ZAMBIA – PF’S CHARITY

… I am sure HH has learnt from the hurt he inflicted on Lungu, family





Long time PF member Charity Banda says President Hakainde Hichilema has learnt a lesson from the hurt he inflicted on his predecessor Edgar Lungu so the late president’s family should, therefore, allow his mortal remains to be buried in Zambia.





In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Banda, who was in South Africa to attend Lungu’s funeral and burial until the government of Zambia filed a last minute court injunction against the procession, urged the two parties to consider the nation’s bigger picture.





Banda, who was once appointed to serve as district commissioner in Kafue under the presidency of Lungu and also served as the then ruling party’s Lusaka provincial chairlady, said she had been receiving calls from the party’s grassroot members to find out if indeed Lungu was truly dead, saying that was something she found…





https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/let-lungu-be-buried-in-zambia-pfs-charity-i-am-sure-hh-has-learnt-from-the-hurt-he-inflicted-on-lungu-family/