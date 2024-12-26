Let me be clear: I harbor no ill will toward the UPND govt – Frank Mutubila

Frank Mutubila writes:

Let me be clear: I harbor no ill will toward the UPND government or any other political entity. Under this administration, I have enjoyed immense privileges, for which I am deeply grateful. I hold no grudges, nor have I been swayed or influenced by any opposition force. My allegiance has always been, and will always remain, to the truth and to the Zambian people.





I have lived long enough to witness the arc of our nation’s history. I have seen Zambia’s journey from the dark days of colonialism, a time our forefathers endured untold hardships, to the dawn of independence, when the light of freedom illuminated our land. I have witnessed our country rise, guided by the zeal and determination of our founding fathers, who fought tirelessly to ensure that sovereignty was not merely a word but the essence of our nation’s identity. They dreamed of a Zambia that would stand tall, free from oppression and foreign exploitation.





Yet, with the passing of time, I have also witnessed the darker shadows of power. I have seen noble ideals falter, and how politics once a sacred call to serve humanity, has, for some, become a game of personal ambition, a tool for division, and a betrayal of the very principles upon which our independence was built. It is a reality that pains me deeply.





As a member of the Fourth Estate, one of the longest serving scribes in this noble calling, I have devoted my life to being a watchman for the people, a questioner of power, and a custodian of truth. The media is not a commodity to be bought or sold. We are not pawns in political chess games. We are the voice of the voiceless, the defenders of integrity, and the conscience of the nation. This is a sacred duty I have carried with humility and resolve, and it is one I will honor for as long as I live.





I have not just been a servant of my country, I have been a soldier in the fight for justice and liberation beyond Zambia’s borders. Dr. Kenneth Kaunda entrusted me with the critical task of taking the ANC’s cause to the United States alongside Comrade Oliver Tambo and Thabo Mbeki. For one month, we carried the liberation message to every corner of America. The memories are vivid, presenting at a church service in Harlem, where the late Tambo called me to the podium to greet the congregation. In appreciation the two asked me if I could relocate to SA after independence. An offer I politely declined for the love of Zambia. The same decision applied when I studied in London and worked as a freelance for BBC and RADIO DEUTCHEWELLER of GERMANY. To top up my love for my job and country I left my wife and son in England. There are still there today.





In Luanda, Angola, I found myself covering a rally by MPLA Secretary General Lucio Lara when we came under gunfire. I was fortunate to be saved by MPLA security, but I knew these risks were part of my committed duty to justice and liberation. Early this year, at the Kenneth Kaunda Lecture Ceremony held at Mulungushi, President Thabo Mbeki publicly thanked me for my humble role in the liberation of South Africa. That moment, like many others, was a testament to the trust Dr. Kaunda placed in the media and to my service and honor on behalf of my country.





My resignation must not be misconstrued or misunderstood. It is not borne out of personal grievance or political bias. It is a decision rooted in my commitment to the truth and my belief that our actions must be guided by love for our nation and a commitment to its future. Every Zambian deserves dignity, equality, and opportunity, and it is for these principles that I stand.





In all my years of service, I have not been driven by financial rewards. My hardworking colleagues in the media will attest to the fact that this profession offers little financial gain. It is a thankless but noble calling. To me, it has always been about something far greater. My greatest honor has been to serve the governments and, most importantly, the people of this beautiful country my lifelong home. I firmly believe I was planted here by God to carry out His assignment of making a positive change. That is my harvest, and it always will be.





Let it be known, I do not fight political battles, I fight for justice, accountability, and a better Zambia. My generation has seen the struggles, the triumphs, and the betrayals. If there is one enduring lesson we have learned, it is this: we must pass on the torch of wisdom to the younger generation. It is their time to challenge the status quo and to become the architects of a future defined not by division but by unity, not by greed but by shared prosperity.





This is my calling, a calling to truth, integrity, and responsibility. To those who despise the truth or misuse their power, know this, the Fourth Estate will not falter. We will remain vigilant, steadfast, and unyielding in our mission to serve the people of Zambia. For our people deserve nothing less than the unvarnished truth and a future worthy of their sacrifices.