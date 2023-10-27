LET NO ONE DISHONOR LATE PRESIDENT MICHAEL SATA, NALUMANGO

VICE President Mutale Nalumango has implored the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) not to misuse the day of remembering it’s party founder the late President Michael Chilufya Sata for political tactics.

She has advised that the day should be used to give honour and respect to the late Sata’s hard work and not to cowardly bring out politics.

Mrs Nalumango said those that want to use funerals to bring out politics are cowards and that is why celebrations being held tomorrow, October 28th to commemorate the late Michael Sata should be done with honour.

The Vice President was responding to a question raised by Shiwang’andu area Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo who expressed concern on whether the opposition PF and other supporters will be allowed to pay their respects at the ninth anniversary of Mr Sata’s passing.

Mr Kampyongo further in his question also asked how Mrs Nalumango would remember the former President.

“I choose to remember my uncle as a practical person who made everybody laugh even when you did not like his idea because of the manner he put it. He was committed to the cause that he had. He was a hard worker.,”

He remained on the political scene for quite a long time. He was able to reach people’s hearts. That is Michael Sata and he worked hard in the PF which some people are destroying like you Kampyongo,” she said.

Mrs Nalumango said that there has never been any interference for such occasions and so Mr Kampyongo should be assured that President Sata will be celebrated with honour.

“Unless the honourable member who is whip of the opposition is saying that there is something strange which they are planning because there has never been interference. And there has never been a rally at a grave yard. So why should you be concerned? So go and honour and show respect by not creating another environment.

“Let no single person bring dishonor on the day that we are remembering Michael Sata. I read somewhere where someone said that they will be using funerals to utter politics. But I stand here as not only as Vice President, but on the title as mother, let us not use anyone for political purposes. Let us stand strong for what you stand for politically, but do not misuse any situation. Are you cowards to use people’s funerals for political gain?” She said.

Mwebantu