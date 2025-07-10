LET PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU BE LAID TO REST- Hon. Sunday  Chanda

LET PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU BE LAID TO REST



It has now been one month and four days since the passing of Zambia’s Sixth Republican President, His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu, on 5th June 2025. And yet, his body remains unburied, not because of tradition, but due to a prolonged legal dispute that has cast a long shadow over a moment that should have been sacred and solemn.





As the country moves forward with its daily affairs, we must pause and reflect on what this moment says about us, not as politicians or citizens of differing views, but as a people bound by shared humanity and a common destiny.





Zambia has long been known as a peaceful nation. A Christian nation. A nation rooted in Ubuntu, in the idea that I am because we are. And yet, in this moment, we seem to have lost sight of those values.





A grieving family remains in limbo. A nation watches in discomfort. The body of a man who once carried the burden of the Presidency lies in a mortuary, while legal arguments take precedence over compassion and closure.





This is not who we are.

This must not become who we are becoming.



What we are witnessing is no longer just about legal protocols or administrative processes. It is now a question of conscience. A test of our national maturity.





When a nation struggles to bury its former Head of State, we must ask: Have we allowed political difference to eclipse decency? Have we lost the ability to lead and dialogue with compassion?





As we commemorated Heroes and Unity Day, a leaked death certificate of President Lungu made its way through social media, an act that deepened the pain for his loved ones and embarrassed our collective sense of dignity.





We cannot speak of honouring heroes while denying one of them burial.

We cannot call for unity while permitting division in mourning.



This moment is not about who held which office, who supported whom, or which side of history one stood on. This is about the values that must guide us: dignity, compassion, and reconciliation.





The question is simple: What kind of country do we want to be?



Do we want to be a nation that treats the dead with honour and the grieving with empathy?





Or one that allows prolonged conflict to define our national character?



We must remember that how we treat the departed says just as much about us as how we treat the living.





This is a call, not to an individual or an office, but to the soul of the nation.



Let us lay President Lungu to rest.

Let us give his family the space to grieve.

Let us allow the country to heal.

Let us show the world that Zambia is still a nation of peace, dignity, and moral strength.





If closure cannot be found in our legal systems, let it be found in our collective conscience.



If justice feels delayed, let compassion not be.





Let President Edgar Chagwa Lungu be laid to rest by withdrawing the matter at Court in its entirety.





Let the family mourn with dignity.

Let the nation remember with grace.

And let us, all of us, rediscover the heart of who we are as Zambians.



The time for healing is now.

And it begins with compassion.





Issued by:



Hon. Sunday Chilufya Chanda, MP

Member of Parliament – Kanchibiya Constituency & An Advocate for National Unity, Healing, and Reconciliation



Date: 9th July 2025