“LET THE LUNGU FAMILY INDEPENDENTLY DECIDE ON THE BURIAL OF THE FORMER PRESIDENT”





Government has called on Zambians to allow the family of former President EDGAR LUNGU to independently decide on his burial.





Speaking during the Vice President’s Question Time in the National Assembly, Vice President MUTALE NALUMANGO, said Government remains committed to according Mr. LUNGU a dignified and befitting burial.





Mrs. NALUMANGO has described the situation as unfortunate calling for the matter not to be used for political gain.



She said it is regrettable that there is a standoff regarding the burial of the former president.





Mrs. NALUMANGO was responding to a question from Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament STEVEN KAMPYONGO, who queried what Government is doing to maintain Zambia’s reputation as a leader in regional conflict resolution in light of the ongoing burial impasse.





In a related question, Bwengwa Member of Parliament MICHELO KASAUTA asked whether the LUNGU family was committing a crime by keeping the late President’s body in South Africa.





In response, Mrs. NALUMANGO clarified that the family is not in violation of any law adding that Government would have already intervened if there was any law broken.



