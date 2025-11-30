LET THERE BE GENUINE DIALOGUE IN ZAMBIA – BISHOP CHISANGA





The Bishop of the Diocese of Mansa, Rt. Rev. Patrick Chisanga has called for genuine dialogue on the Constitution making process. Speaking during the live address on the Diocesan Facebook page and Radio Yangeni yesterday, the Bishop asserted that citizens have the right to voice their thoughts on national matters and participate fully in the constitution making process.





The Bishop commended the Republican President for opening the doors for dialogue. Bishop Chisanga guided that “Dialogue is a ‘give and take’ process which involves listening without any prejudice and respecting the views of others.” He further praised the Oasis forum for taking their civic duty deligently.





On the issue of the Church speaking out on national issues, the Bishop defended the Catholic Church’s historical and consistent stance of speaking out for the common good on national issues, citing their previous opposition to Bill 10 under former late President Edgar Lungu and other numerous examples throughout the history of Zambia: “The Catholic church stands for the common good of all people and the Church has consistently done so. This is not the first time the Catholic Church has opposed the constitution making process.”



Commenting on Bill 7, Bishop Chisanga observed that the current Bill appears to be very narrow and has tones of partisanship.





On violence, Bishop Chisanga pointed out the regrettable incidents of violence in the country.

He strongly condemned all acts of political violence and disrespect for leaders, specifically calling the incident in Chingola, where stones were thrown at the president, unacceptable: “It is unacceptable that people would disrespect the office of the president.” He also condemned other incidences of political violence: “If there was an attack on the PF secretariat, that too was unacceptable, if Given Lubinda was roughed up by young people in Kabwe, equally that was unacceptable…” He called for restraint and mutual respect.





Furthermore, Bishop Chisanga poured solidarity with the people of Mwense regarding the reported pollution of their river due to mining activities. He called the pollution incident sad and preventable, emphasizing that the river is a vital life source for the region and beyond, calling for God’s protection for the affected community.





Bishop Chisanga concluded his address by blessing the nation, “May God bless our nation Zambia, let peace prevail , let dialogue be genuine, let us find common ground, without any alarming statements, without insults without dispising anyone, let there be respect of every citizen”



✍️ Catholic Diocese of Mansa