Let us be on high alert and protect our votes- DANNY YENGA

DANNY YENGA WRITES;



Let us be on high alert and protect our votes.



Today I took time to go and verify my voters card in Kamulanga ward of Kabwata Constituency.





Sadly I learnt of a very unfortunate incident that happened there at the registration center where one of an identified UPND cadre was caught by the community with 2 NRCs trying to register.





I wish to thank the residents and the community in Kamulanga who did not take the law into their hands, but rather decided to alert the police who later apprehended the culprit and took him at Kabwata Police Station.





I took interest in the matter and decided to accompany the police at Kabwata Police Station where I also wanted to register my complaint against such electoral fraud and malpractice and also to urge the police to be on high alert.





Sadly, UPND cadres stormed Kabwata Police Station in a white quantum mini bus and tried to cause confusion.





They found me seated outside the police station and almost attacked me, until I had to go in one of the offices inside the police station.





I certainly want to urge you, please don’t be intimidated. Be on high alert and protect your votes. Report every