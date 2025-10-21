Let us be on high alert and protect our votes- DANNY YENGA

DANNY YENGA WRITES;
Let us be on high alert and protect our votes.
Today I took time to go and verify my voters card in Kamulanga ward of Kabwata Constituency.
Sadly I learnt of a very unfortunate incident that happened there at the registration center where one of an identified UPND cadre was caught by the community with 2 NRCs trying to register.
I wish to thank the residents and the community in Kamulanga who did not take the law into their hands, but rather decided to alert the police who later apprehended the culprit and took him at Kabwata Police Station.
I took interest in the matter and decided to accompany the police at Kabwata Police Station where I also wanted to register my complaint against such electoral fraud and malpractice and also to urge the police to be on high alert.
Sadly, UPND cadres stormed Kabwata Police Station in a white quantum mini bus and tried to cause confusion.
They found me seated outside the police station and almost attacked me, until I had to go in one of the offices inside the police station.
I certainly want to urge you, please don’t be intimidated. Be on high alert and protect your votes. Report every
Ba Danny, what proof do you have that the person with two NRCs was a UPND cadre? And even if you didn’t go there yourself, do think our able ECZ officers can register someone with two NRCs? Why do some of you people want to create stories out of nothing? You need better strategies and not those cheap ones you are doing. The whole story sounds like a stage managed scenario which either you or any other opposition party or leader can arrange. Moreover there are no votes to protect now, we are not voting but registering and the voters register is still subject to verification by all interested parties or stakeholders before the final register is released. So where is your problem Sir?