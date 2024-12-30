Let us focus on Plan B because Plan B is the only hope and alternative for Zambians- Edgar Lungu

Fellow Country Men and Women,



I greet you in the name of One Zambia, One Zambia during this festival season. As we celebrate Christmas, let us all remember that our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is the main hero to focus on. As we end the year, l want to repeat my statement following the Kawambwa by-election when I called upon my fellow opposition leaders and members to share their experiences, pick lessons and begin to engage and discuss with the aim of joining hands to work together.





For me, dialogue, collaboration and teamwork among opposition leaders are vital as we prepare for the upcoming elections in Pambashe, Petauke, and beyond. To this end, I have begun meeting with fellow opposition leaders in my capacity as Former President as well as Chairman of Tonse Alliance. This is to demonstrate my deep commitment in mobilizing and building a united and solid broad coalition for regime change in 2026 within the framework of Plan B.





All engagements with like minded opposition leaders are designed to ensure that Zambians are given a consolidated and United front in upcoming bye elections and to guarantee victory in 2026.

This should never be taken as a political endorsement of anyone. During this slippery period of inter and intra party discussions and alliance formations, l would like to appeal to everyone to desist and avoid political manipulations or opportunistic postures.





To our PF and Tonse Alliance members as well as all our supporters at home and abroad, l would like to encourage you to remain strong politically. Let us focus on Plan B because Plan B is the only hope and alternative for Zambians. Don’t be mistaken nor misled by anyone that l have endorsed anyone as 2026 presidential candidate anywhere. Moreover, Tonse Alliance has not endorsed anyone as 2026 presidential candidate apart from myself!





Therefore, our Plan B remains rooted as our only hope for the Zambian people within the framework of Tonse Alliance and other like minded stakeholders. This is our prayer, this is our resolve, and this is our redemption plan for 2026. As earlier noted, l have a noble duty as Former President and Tonse Alliance Chairman to engage, mediate and dialogue with as many as possible who are like minded in the opposition. This process is about building unity and collective strength, not individual endorsement, because the fight for democracy requires that we stand together as one.





In 2026, we need everyone and I am duty bound to continue spearheading this noble exercise of uniting the opposition. In 2026, l pray to see a united opposition and finally, in 2026, I firmly believe that a united opposition shall secure and deliver victory under Plan B!



Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu



Sixth President of Zambia

Tonse Alliance Chairman and 2026 Presidential Candidate