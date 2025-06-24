Let Us Mourn, But Let Us Also Remain Vigilant



By Abraham Simpamba



Fellow citizens,



We bow our heads, our hearts are torn,

For Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, a father we mourn.

A leader, a patriot who lived to teach,

That the Constitution is sacred beyond power’s reach.





But even as tears fall upon our land,

A shadow creeps with a hidden hand.

Bill 7 approaches, cloaked in calm,

Yet beneath its robe lies quiet harm.





Why now in this season of sorrow?

Why thrust the blade before tomorrow?

What truth hides in this parliamentary show,

While a grieving nation is told not to know?





They whisper of new constituencies sweet on the tongue,

But where are the maps? Where are they drawn?

Where is the report the people must see?

Or is secrecy now the price of democracy?





A secret map is a loaded gun –

Once fired, the damage cannot be undone.

Lines carved in darkness can cut us away,

While our democracy quietly fades away.





We must not let grief become our blindfold,

We must not let silence be bought or sold.

Let us rise and echo Dr. Mwelwa’s cry:

“Before you touch the Constitution, touch the sky!”

“Touch the truth! Touch the people’s cry!”





To the Honourable Members — stand and decide:

Will you sell your honour or walk with pride?

Do not gamble with our children’s fate,

Do not lock the door when it’s far too late.





Demand the maps. Demand the facts.

Demand the hearings before they act.

Do not let Bill 7 pass in disguise,

Or tomorrow, you’ll meet your people’s eyes.





To the Zambian people: stay awake, stay strong.

We can mourn and march at the same time along.

Let no one steal your voice in this hour of pain,

Let no one draw your future with a secret chain.



Together we can. Ichalo Bantu!