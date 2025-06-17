LET’S CREATE A FORMER PRESIDENT IN 2026, LUSAKA LAWYER URGES ZAMBIANS- Celestine Mambula Mukandila

LET’S CREATE A FORMER PRESIDENT IN 2026, LUSAKA LAWYER URGES ZAMBIANS



Lusaka… Tuesday June 17, 2025 – Lusaka Lawyer and Tonse Alliance National Youth Chairperson Celestine Mambula Mukandila has urged Zambians to create a former Republican President in 2026.





Mr Mukandila says the people of Zambia have an opportunity to retire President Hakainde Hichilema next year by voting him out of office.





He said this when he featured on Diamond TV Breakfast programme in Lusaka this morning.





“President Edgar Lungu is the one who actually decided that former presidents have to be accorded certain privileges as former Heads of State.

Now, you’ve indicated that today we’re living in a country without a former president, but I can actually encourage Zambians to say, you’ve got an opportunity to yet create another former president in Hakainde Hichilema. You can vote him out, and so that we have a former president,” he said.





“There’s nothing wrong with that. That would be my wish, actually, as a matter of fact. But what is extremely important is for us to remind ourselves that it should be a country first. And as we think of coming up with reforms, legal reforms, the reforms should be based not on personal interest.”