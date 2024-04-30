LET’S GIVE UPND CHANCE – ECL

The UPND should not be disturbed in their last two and half years but should be given chance to prove they can turn the country’s fortunes after having failed to score no goal in the first half of their tenure, former President Edgar Lungu has said.

Former President Lungu says now is not the time for finger pointing and blaming Zambians why they decided to vote for President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND because what happened in 2021 was what democracy dictated.

"Make no mistake, Zambians are suffering. Many are expressing disappointment but I am saying what happened in 2021 was democracy. We chose and the majority won and may the majority make the right decision next time