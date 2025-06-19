Let’s Heed Sangwa’s Advice on Funeral Law—MUKWITA

…‘what unites us is bigger than what divides us’





By Staff Reporter | 19 June 2025



The passing of Zambia’s sixth President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, should serve as a rallying point for unity and a catalyst for legal reform, says Ambassador Anthony Mukwita, author and international relations analyst.





Reacting to the now-viral interview by State Counsel John Sangwa, aired Sunday night, Amb. Mukwita said the tragedy surrounding President Lungu’s death on 5th June 2025 reveals the urgent need for codified laws on presidential funerals in Zambia.





“State Counsel John Sangwa speaks an infallible truth when he says Zambia needs a funeral law for heads of state, living and departed, in future to avoid fiascos. I agree with him,” said Mr. Mukwita during an interview on the widely followed Diamond TV Breakfast Show.





Amb. Mukwita appealed for love and empathy towards the grieving widow, Mrs. Esther Lungu, and the entire Lungu family.



“We could avoid the current acrimony and friction in future if we heeded Counsel John Sangwa’s advice—copy the President’s funeral law of Tanzania and rewrite it in our name,” he said.





Zambia has now lost six sitting or former Presidents—Kenneth Kaunda (97), Frederick Chiluba (58), Levy Mwanawasa (59), Rupiah Banda (85), Michael Sata (77), and Edgar Lungu (68)—yet no legal framework exists to guide their state funerals.





“What exists in Zambia,” said Counsel Sangwa, “are mere ‘memos, circulars and favours’ that have guided the sending off of six Presidents.”



Amb. Mukwita warned that in the absence of law, Zambia risks reliving confusion and discord each time a national tragedy occurs.





“Let’s not forget that a crisis is always good for business but bad for unity,” said Amb. Mukwita. “When heads of the family quarrel, it’s the children that suffer. The quarrel is not necessary. When a legal battle ensues, it’s the lawyers that benefit. It’s not in the interest of the lawyer to close the case… When there’s a war in Iran and or Israel, it’s the gun manufacturer that rejoices. There’s no need to stop the war… There’s no winner in a conflict, it’s a zero-sum game—hence the reason I always say: make love, not war. When nobody wins, everybody loses.”





He further urged the Zambian government and the Lungu family to seek common ground.



“In mourning the unifier president Edgar Lungu, father of infrastructure, Zambians should pray for peace and unity and not divisions because the sixth President would have asked for nothing less.”





Amb. Mukwita added that diplomacy thrives on negotiation, it will eventually prevail.



“Diplomacy is all about talking and talking to finally find peace.”





He said that if given a chance, he would reach out personally to President Hichilema.



“If I had an opportunity, I would have called President Hichilema, whom I call Don H, and say this without malice: ‘Hey Don H (chuckles), I mean no harm. We need One Zambia One Nation in the spirit of unity.’”





Mr. Mukwita emphasized that cooler heads must prevail as the nation mourns.



“Cool heads and straight minds must guide us during this period of mourning because that is what President Lungu would have asked for,” he said, echoing Sangwa’s sentiment: “the wishes of the family must be respected.”





“Diplomacy always counts on the amicable outcome for both parties—not the best, but amicable.”



Source: Diamond TV Interview with Amb. Anthony Mukwita.