LETS NOT NORMALIZE BACKWARDNESS: 2026 HICHILEMA MUST GO!- Fred M’membe

LETS NOT NORMALIZE BACKWARDNESS: 2026 HICHILEMA MUST GO!



Our country today is burdened with a government that does not listen to the cries of its people. While citizens have been enduring the worst load-shedding crisis in our nation’s history, Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND have continued to export electricity.





Our homes have been left in total darkness. Businesses have been forced to close. Families are suffering untold misery, pain and hardship but this government prioritizes profit from export of power over the well-being of its own citizens.





This government wants our people to accept load-shedding as a new normal. They want our people to adjust their lives downward, and forced to live with a reality they have never known and experienced at this scale. They want people who have always lived with the pride and dignity of reliable access to power to suddenly embrace darkness and its crippling consequences.





In essence, Mr Hichilema and his team want us to normalize backwardness and excuse their reckless and irresponsible decisions over the power crisis.





What kind of leadership neglects its own people in their darkest hour? What kind of government ignores the suffering of millions to serve the interests of others? Is it sensible for neighboring countries to be enjoying the benefits of our labor and sacrifice whilst we stand aside and watch in admiration? Iyo tuletekwa zoona!





Enough is enough. Zambians deserve leaders who put the nation first. Come 2026, Hichilema and his backwardness (load-shedding) must go!





Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party