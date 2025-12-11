LET’S RECLAIM OUR COUNTRY AND OURSELVES- Fred M’membe

LET’S RECLAIM OUR COUNTRY AND OURSELVES

We have to reclaim our country and ourselves.

Our country has to belong to us for us to develop it and to develop ourselves.

We really do not belong to ourselves.

We have to start being ourselves and begin to see things for ourselves, analyse things for ourselves, and come to our own conclusions and take our own actions.

It’s not only our minerals and other resources they own and control. They also own and control us, our very beings, including our emotions. They continually promote feelings of frustration, alienation, and despair in us to weaken our collective action and resistance.



We must fight back by promoting hope, solidarity, and a vision of a collective future.

We must struggle to regain control of our emotions and our culture. Without culture, freedom and development are impossible.

The entertainment and culture industries, driven by their aspirations, contribute to a social life suffused with atomisation and alienation, desolation and fear, anger, and hate. These ugly emotions are used to weaken our own authentic liberating projects.

They exploit these negative emotions in us to gain power, leveraging the despair and failure felt by people in a degraded society. They seek to strip us of our belief in the feasibility and potential of resistance and instead spread a discourse based on frustration and defeat.

They promote the most useless and the worst of our politicians and other leaders to serve their own interests. To counter this, we need to build strength not only through political education and the battle of ideas but also through the battle of emotions.

The antidote to this bleakness involves forms of public action rooted in social relief and cultural joy, which help rescue collective life from the breakdown of social solidarity, honesty, humility, and the pursuit of equity and the rise of individualism, greed, unbridled competition and consumerism.

We need to pay great attention to rebuilding confidence and capacity for organised action through trade unions, political parties, traditional leadership structures, religious institutions, and other community organisations.

It gets dark sometimes, but the morning comes. Let’s not lose hope. Once we lose hope, we are finished because hope is a foundational element of political struggle. It is better to act on hope than to give in to despair.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party Zambia