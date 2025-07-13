Letter from the United States Vol III- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Letter from the United States

Vol III



By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



33 year old Zohran Kwame Mamdani is serving as a member of the New York State Assembly from the 36th district, based in Queens, since 2021





A few weeks ago, Mamdani shot to national prominence when he won a record-setting primary victory, and became the presumptive Democratic nominee for mayor in New York City.





New York’s GDP is estimated at $1.78 trillion, ranking it third in the United States behind California and Texas, and is more than the entire economies of the African countries combined!





Zohran Mamdani did not just win the New York City Democratic mayoral primary convincingly, he beat his chief rival, former governor and one considered democratic royalty, Andrew Cuomo.





A savy use of social-media, connecting with the electorate, and mobilizing and stitching together diverse , multi-racial and reactivation disengaged voters.



A Ugandan-born Muslim, Mahmood Mamdani’s parents were Gujarati Muslims who were born in the British territory of Tanganyika, which is now Tanzania. They were part of the Indian diaspora in East Africa.





But what has brought all this attention and controversy is not his heritage or popularity but his political and economic views that are considered too radical for America.



Mamdani identifies himself as a social-democrat.



The Republican are not happy.



They think he is a communist!



And communism here is viewed as defeating or threatening American core values and interests.





Since his win the attacks have increasingly become more Islamophobic and xenophobic, including baseless allegations about his citizenship status and the role of his religion.





These criticisms often stem from his stance on Israel and Palestine, his support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, and his reluctance to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada”.



Many of his critics have equated his views as promoting antisemitism or anti-Jewish.





America is complex but fascinating country.



From its big cars, to its wide roads, to the size of its portion of meals.



Even the shopping trolleys are the widest I’ve ever seen anywherelse!



Everything in America is big, and outsized.





Talking about its meals, from one single shopping mall, you can likely find a representation of the world’s gastronomical delights with a boundless variety of regional and seasonal dishes.





From Japanese Sushi, to Mexican tacos or burritos, to Texas Barbecue to feijoada from Brazil and to Chinese or Thai sweet and sour chickens and ducks.



Then there’s a chain of take-aways and drive throughs.





Even some banks have drive throughs fully fledged for ATMs, and with tubes for large deposits or withdrawal without leaving the comfort of your car!





Some of the most popular fast-food chains include ; McDonald’s, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, Wendy’s, Dunkin’, Burger King, Subway, Chipotle, and Domino’s.





Sadly you do not find African foods in yhese chains and restaurants.



You have to search hard for shops and markets that sell or stock or serve African foods.





I’m on the hunt for African foods.



This brings me to the letter written to President Hakainde Hichilema by Sishuwa Sishuwa.



Dr. Sishuwa is a Honorary Research Associate in the Institute for Democracy, Citizenship and Public Policy in Africa (IDCPPA) at the University of Cape Town and a Senior Lecturer in History at Stellenbosch University.





His letter symbolizes the making of terrible dictator before your own eyes.



A man who won the 2021 presidential election with a commanding lead majority, who came on the promise to repair the economy, restore human rights practices, restore democracy and the rule of law, enhance rights and freedoms but has turned himself into a small pitiless tin-pot dictator, killing, torturing, brutalising and imprisoning his critics and opponents, looting the Treasury and plundering national, natural and other resources.





A man who has destroyed democratic institutions such as the Electoral Commission of Zambia and obliterated the independence of Parliament and the Judiciary.





A man so obsessed with the dead body of his predecessor in the same measure as his toxic obsession with his re-election in 2026 that he has forgotten that leadership is but a service, an honour to serve, an opportunity to transform the country not for the sake of the next election but for the good of the next generation.



Until next week, enjoy the week.