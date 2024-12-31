LEVY NGOMA URGES CIVIL SERVANTS TO ALIGN WITH GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS



December 30,2024



Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, has called on civil servants to work harmoniously with the ruling government to ensure the successful implementation of national programs and policies.





Speaking during a courtesy call on the Petauke district administration, Mr. Ngoma emphasized that civil servants have a duty to execute the President’s vision by adhering to the government’s Manifesto.



“All civil servants should serve the interest of government programs, and that should be the guiding principle in their work culture,” he stated.





He condemned acts of undermining government initiatives and urged civil servants to foster collective commitment and professionalism.



“Civil servants are the implementing face of government policies, and they must act with integrity and dedication,” said Mr. Ngoma.





The Presidential Political Assistant also commended President Hichilema for his tolerant and visionary leadership, noting that his dedication to unity and development should inspire all public workers.





“I commend President Hichilema for his vindictive heart and tolerance, even though some people take that for granted,” he added.





Mr. Ngoma emphasized three key factors in procurement processes: quality, timely delivery, and right pricing. He called on civil servants to align their efforts with the President’s vision, ensuring these principles guide all government projects.





“There is so much on our shoulders, and we must embrace accountability, transparency, and quality in delivering goods and services,” he concluded.





Meanwhile, Petauke District Council Secretary Kelvin Banda praised the government for expanding the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which has financed over 50 projects in the district in 2024 alone.





He highlighted key initiatives, including the installation of solar panels at two secondary schools, four water pumps, and two health facilities under the disaster response component of the CDF.





Mr. Banda added that the CDF has enabled the drilling of boreholes in every ward of Petauke Central Constituency to address water challenges.





“These projects are transforming lives and addressing critical needs in our community,” he said.



Petauke District Commissioner Martha Mulenga also applauded the government’s response to food insecurity caused by last season’s droughts.





She revealed that over 60 community markets are now selling Food Reserve Agency (FRA) stocks, ensuring residents have access to affordable food supplies.



“Despite the droughts, the government has not neglected us but has provided various programs to feed our people,” Mrs. Mulenga said.





On water and sanitation, the District Commissioner highlighted the construction of two new dams and the rehabilitation of three others under the CDF.





She noted that the dams, once completed, will provide adequate water for agriculture and livestock, significantly boosting local livelihoods.





The local leaders thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for his continued commitment to improving the lives of the people in Petauke and across the country through transformative initiatives.