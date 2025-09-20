Lewis Hamilton shares why he has sold all his cars

While addressing reporters at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Thursday, renowned Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton revealed that he has sold his multi-million-dollar car collection. The 40-year-old British-Grenadian racer also disclosed that he’s now mostly focused on art.

Per the Independent, Hamilton’s car collection included limited edition Ferraris, Mercedes, and McLarens.

“I don’t have any cars any more,” the seven-time world champion and Ferrari driver said. “I got rid of all my cars. I’m more into art nowadays,” he also disclosed. “If I was going to get a car, it would be the (Ferrari) F40. But that’s a nice piece of art.”

This isn’t the first time Hamilton has spoken about parting ways with his car collection. In 2019, he said that he no longer had some of his cars and was into hybrid or electric types. He also no longer owns a private jet as he has sold it.

“I don’t drive any of the cars that I own any more. I only drive my (electric Mercedes) EQC,” he also said in 2020 when he was still signed to Mercedes. Outside of sports, Hamilton is a vegan and a staunch environmental activist.

Hamilton, in the interview, also expressed optimism about getting the right results at this weekend’s Baku Grand Prix.

“I feel optimistic coming into the weekend. I feel like I’ve found a couple of things and now I need to work on extracting them. So, I really hope that this weekend can be the start of that,” Hamilton, who has won 105 races, said.