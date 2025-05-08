Liam Payne left behind £24million fortune after dying without a will 

Former One Direction singer, Liam Payne, left a staggering £24million fortune after tragically dying without a will.

The 31-year-old British singer left a total of £28,595,000 after he fell to his death from a hotel balcony after a drink and drug binge on October 16 last year, but this was reduced to £24,280,000 after his expenses and debts were paid.

Court documents show that the tragic One Direction star granted the power of administration of his estate to his ex Cheryl Tweedy, the mother of his eight-year-old son Bear.

According to Mail Online, the fortune will be placed in trust for Liam’s son under UK rules of intestacy, where the person’s estate is usually passed to the lawful spouse or their nearest blood relative.

This means that his girlfriend Kate Cassidy could receive nothing, despite her revealing their plans to marry shortly after his death.

Cheryl, 41, was named alongside Richard Bray, a top music lawyer with a track record of representing stars including Ed Sheeran.

The news comes just six months after fans of the Best Song Ever singer were left stunned by his sudden death from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Argentina.

His medical cause of death has been confirmed to be ‘polytrauma’, a term which means a person has multiple traumatic injuries to their body.

Five people have been charged over the singer’s death in Argentina after he fell from a third-floor balcony.

The hotel’s manager, a receptionist, and a friend of Payne have been charged with manslaughter, Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office previously said in a statement.

Payne was one of five members of the hit boyband One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan.

The band was formed on Simon Cowell’s The X Factor before becoming an international sensation.