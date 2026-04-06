Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi Challenged to Explain Source of Distributed Cash

Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi is facing mounting calls for investigation after he was seen distributing cash to students at the University of Zambia during a period of unrest linked to sanitation failures and the death of a student.

The incident, which occurred during an official visit to the campus, has drawn criticism from political figures and raised questions about the conduct of security institutions in civilian spaces. Former Home Affairs Minister Katele Kalumba said the actions were unacceptable for a senior officer and warned that they undermine the integrity expected of a defence wing leader.

Kalumba said the conduct required immediate scrutiny, questioning the origin of the money and whether proper procedures were followed. He argued that a military commander engaging in such public displays risks blurring institutional boundaries, particularly in a politically sensitive environment where students had already mobilised over poor living conditions.

Leadership Movement president Richard Silumbe added that the Anti-Corruption Commission should open investigations into possible abuse of office and corruption-related offences. He said the act of distributing money in public, especially in a context linked to student unrest, raised concerns about intent and accountability.

The controversy unfolded against the backdrop of tensions at the University of Zambia, where students had protested over persistent sanitation challenges, erratic water supply, and a fatal incident involving a fellow student who died in a trench filled with sewer waste. The conditions had triggered anger among students, with demonstrations spilling onto the Great East Road.

At the time of Solochi’s visit, students were regrouping and planning further protests. The distribution of cash occurred within that context, with critics suggesting the action may have influenced the momentum of demonstrations.

Kalumba said security institutions are expected to operate within strict professional limits and avoid actions that may be interpreted as political or coercive. He stated that the Zambia National Service, like other defence structures, is not mandated to engage in political activity or influence civilian processes.

Silumbe said the matter reflects broader concerns about governance and institutional independence, arguing that oversight bodies must act decisively when questions arise involving public officials. He said failure to investigate would weaken public confidence in accountability systems.

Former Defence Minister Richwell Siamunene also criticised the conduct, describing it as inappropriate and inconsistent with the expected discipline of security leadership. He said even where assistance is intended, the manner and setting of delivery must align with institutional standards.

Government officials have defended the incident, suggesting the distribution of money may have been an act of compassion in response to student needs. However, the explanation has not eased concerns among critics who argue that such actions must be transparent and procedurally sound.

The situation has widened into a broader discussion about the role of state actors in managing public unrest, particularly in environments such as universities where grievances often reflect deeper systemic issues. At UNZA, sanitation and infrastructure problems have persisted over time, with repeated complaints from students about living conditions.

Health authorities have also confirmed ongoing public health concerns, with cholera cases continuing to be recorded in Lusaka, including areas connected to student populations. The overlap between sanitation challenges and health risks has intensified scrutiny on institutional responses.

Parallel to the Solochi controversy, legal concerns have also emerged around policing practices, following criticism from lawyer Milner Katolo regarding the handling of businessman Valden Findlay. Katolo described the arrest process as irregular and said authorities should adhere strictly to due process.

The convergence of these issues campus conditions, policing standards, and conduct of security officials has placed governance systems under close public observation. Questions are now being raised about consistency, accountability, and the limits of authority across institutions.

The Anti-Corruption Commission has not issued a formal statement on the Solochi matter, leaving uncertainty over whether an investigation will be initiated. The absence of immediate clarification has sustained public attention on the issue.

Source: The Mast