LIFE ON EARTH IS BUT A BREATH,YET SOME LIVES LEAVE BEHIND A FRAGRANCE SO SWEET THAT IT BLESSES MANY GENERATIONS AND SUCH WAS THE LIFE OF EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU. KATOTOBWE SAYS

…..As the Luapula Constituency Lawmaker eulogises ECL during his preamble at Memorial Mass in Pretoria…..

As Mourners gathered in solemn unity at a requiem mass held in honor of Zambia’s 6th Republican President, His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The service, attended by family, political allies, and dignitaries, celebrated the life and legacy of the late former head of state, whose contributions to the nation continue to resonate.



Madam Esther Lungu, the former First Lady, alongside members of the Lungu family, were part of the proceedings, joined by the Patriotic Front (PF) leadership including Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda, Acting President Given Lubinda, senior PF Members among many other dignitaries in Pretoria South Africa.

Master of Ceremonies was the Luapula Constituency Member of Parliament Eng. Chanda Katotobwe and Mr. Jonas Zimba. Hon Katotobwe eulogised the late Sixth Republican President of Zambia Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu saying his life was one that would be remembered by generations to come because it was exemplary.

“As we gather here in the House of the Lord, we are reminded that life on Earth is but a breath, and yet some lives leave behind a fragrance so sweet, so lasting that it blesses generations ” Eng. Katotobwe the master of ceremonies, said, capturing the deep reverence and sorrow felt by those in attendance. “Today, we honor such a life — the life of His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.”



In a brief opening statement, the host indicated that the program would feature tributes from both family and party members, offering reflections on President Lungu’s personal journey and political career.