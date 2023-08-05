‘Lights are on, bills paid’, says The Rock as he welcomes Themba Gorimbo home

American professional wrestler-cum-Hollywood superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, ushered struggling but rising MMA fighter Themba Gorimbo into a fully furnished Miami house, assuring the Zimbabwean that bills to the new home were “fully paid”.

Gorimbo, 32, who is based in the US made headlines last May when he lamented his financial woes in a post-match interview after beating his opponent Takashi Sato in Las Vegas.

In the emotionally charged post-match interview, Gorimbo revealed he only had US$7 left in his bank account.

Unbeknown to the ambitious fighter, this would be a life-changing moment after it caught the attention of several international celebrities including The Rock.

The Rock in June was moved by Gorimbo’s touching story which resonated with his own struggles at the infancy of his career.

He pledged to assist Gorimbo realise “The American Dream”.

True to his word, the star in July gifted Gorimbo with a fully furnished house, something he spiced up with a surprise visit to meet Gorimbo in person at a gym in Florida.

The Rock, while fulfilling his noble social responsibility commitment on Thursday, posted on his Twitter handle welcoming Gorimbo to his new house, coupled with words of heartfelt encouragement to the Zimbabwean sports personality to chase his “American Dream”.

“Welcome home @TheAnswerMMA (Gorimbo). You and your family enjoy your new house brother. Lights are on. Bills are paid.

“Keep your ‘My Reason’ list close, keep taking care of your people and I’m honored to play a very, very small role in your $7 bucks journey. $7 bucks.

“I’ve been there too. Got your back brother. Let’s get to work on that dream of becoming @ufc champion one day Welcome home ~ DJps – enjoy your Cheetos & alligators,” tweeted the Rock.

Gorimbo had a tough upbringing with both of his parents passing away when he was just 14.

He later migrated to neighbouring South Africa and later relocated to the US after reaching out to MMA Masters coach Daniel Valverde.

Prior to The Rock giving Gorimbo a house the fighter had been sleeping on mats in the gym.