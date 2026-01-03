Lights shut off in Caracas as Maduro captured overnight- Trump

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the lights in Caracas were shut off as the Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro was captured overnight, praising those involved for executing the mission.

“No nation in the world could achieve what America achieved yesterday, or frankly, in just a short period of time, all Venezuelan military capacities were rendered powerless as the men and women of our military, working with us, law enforcement, successfully captured Maduro in the dead of night. It was dark, the lights of Caracas were largely turned off due to a certain expertise that we have,” Trump said in a news conference moments ago.

“It was dark and it was deadly,” Trump added.