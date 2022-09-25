LIKE NEVER BEFORE, BALLY WELCOMED BACK HOME BY INDEPENDENT MPs

Lusaka – September 24, 2022

REPUBLICAN President Mr Hakainde Hichilema yesterday arrived safely from New York in the United States, where he attended the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly. Like never before, the Head of State was welcomed back home by independent members of parliament who included Hon Emmanuel J. Banda, member of parliament for Petauke Central constituency, Hon Binwell Mpundu, Nkana member of parliament, Hon Joe Chibuye of Roan constituency among others.

President Hichilema has always resolved to have citizens pull in the same direction and genuinely unite under the national slogan: ‘One Zambia, One Nation’. National unity has been Mr Hichilema’s desire from the time he was in opposition. The warm welcome exhibited by the independent lawmakers is a sign that the President is on course in reuniting the country.

Now that the President has demonstrated that he is willing to work with with everyone regardless of political affiliation, Zambians must support his vision of seeing a Zambia in which one’s tribe or political affiliation is never a factor in the many and various aspects of social, economic and political interaction. What needs to be done is to make Zambia a truly unitary state devoid of tribalism or regionalism.

President Hichilema needs support from all Zambians in his quest to bury the tribal and regional narrative and to instead uphold the tag of nationalism and ensure that unity thrives.

While in New York, the President addressed the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly where he expressed the various milestones the country has achieved and the targeted interventions for the future in order to better the lives of the citizens. President Hichilema also reiterated Zambia’s call for a peaceful world that focuses on development.

