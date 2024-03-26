Liking someone is a choice not a must” Bobrisky shares as he blocks Portable

If there’s one thing Bobrisky will do when you offend him is that he’ll block you, ask Bello Kreb, and Portable shared the same fate with him recently. Bobrisky dedicated and entire post to the removal of Portable from his Instagram, and here’s what he wrote;

There are some people you shouldn’t associate urself with in dis life lol, someone like dis unfortunately human being, I will not waste my time to reply him never !!!! He has been following me since i didn’t reciprocate cos i refused to be found among animals in human form. Liking someone is a choice not a must.