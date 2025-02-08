Lil Wayne Announces ‘Tha Carter VI’ Release Date

Lil Wayne won’t attend Super Bowl LIX after being passed over for the halftime show, but instead he’s crashing the party with a Cetaphil commercial that also reveals the release date for Tha Carter VI.

Premiered three days ahead of the big game on Thursday (February 6), the ad spot finds Weezy reacting to missing out on the halftime show before embracing a gig for the lotion company instead. He playfully promotes the product in “dry” and “sensitive” situations, with the date 6/6/25 appearing throughout.

In the final scene, Wayne declares he won’t attend the Super Bowl as a sign reads, “DO NOT DISTURB ‘TIL 06-06-2025” with a handwritten CARTER VI.

There’s been a bit of friction between Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar leading up to Super Bowl LIX on Sunday (February 9).

After Kendrick was announced as the halftime show headliner last year, the Young Money legend expressed his disappointment at being passed over for the gig, which he had openly coveted, and did not congratulate his “Mona Lisa” collaborator.

The Compton rapper then addressed Weezy’s comments on his album GNX, rapping: “Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down.”

That prompted a prickly response from Wayne, who wrote on social media: “Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction,not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love.”

The New Orleans native later revealed that he spoke to Kendrick on the phone and “wished him all the best and told him he better kill it.”

He also admitted that he had not heard K.Dot’s aforementioned lyrics about him, but shared his initial reaction to them.

“He didn’t let me down,” Wayne said in an interview with Skip Bayless. “There was no explanation that was needed for that. I think I understand those words. His hard work is the reason why he made it there, and obviously that part about letting me down is me just being upset and disappointed about not getting that spot.”