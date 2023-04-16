Lillian Mutambo writes:
I need evidence from Yo Maps where I ever asked him to sleep with me because from the stupid comments it looks like this is what is going on! I am giving him 24 hours to retract his malicious statement or I sue him for defamation of character! Meanwhile some UK organisers have begged me to write a letter of sponsorship for an upcoming show in London to bring Yo Maps to the UK! I will instruct my lawyers tomorrow if this boy does not retract his useless statement! I think mwayasana kutumpa uku
Lillian Mutambo gives Yo Maps 24 hrs to produce evidence where she asked him to sleep with her or she will sue him for defamation of character
Lillian Mutambo writes: