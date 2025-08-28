Lilongwe Prophetess and 3 Followers Arrested for Allegedly Holding Mentally Ill Man, Claiming He Was ‘Raised from the Dead’

Police in Lilongwe have arrested self-proclaimed prophetess Zelesi Divason and three of his followers for allegedly detaining a mentally ill young man under false pretenses of resurrecting him from the dead.

Central West Region Police Deputy Spokesperson Foster Benjamin confirmed the arrests, stating that the suspects convinced a grieving mother, Mary Chelewani, that her son who died in 2023 had been resurrected and returned to her.

According to Benjamin, Chelewani reported seeing a young man in Area 36 who resembled her deceased son. She took him to Divason, who fraudulently confirmed the man was indeed her resurrected child, despite clear physical differences.

“Although the young man looked nothing like Chelewani’s late son, Prophet Divason assured her it was him and that he had risen from the dead,” Benjamin said. “He instructed her to keep the man and pray daily for his face to transform to match her son’s original appearance.”

Days later, another woman reported her 27-year-old son missing to Area 36 Police Station and identified the detained individual as her child.

Divason, 40, and his associates Emily Chanunkha (35), Konsolata Osikala (46), and Flora Gamulani (42) have been charged with concealing a kidnapped person and personation (impersonation) under Section 264 of Malawi’s Penal Code.

This incident follows similar arrests in Mchinji and Area 36, where individuals have also been accused of falsely claiming to resurrect the dead and exploiting vulnerable families.

Police have warned the public to be cautious of fraudulent religious leaders and to report suspicious activities to authorities.