Lindsey Graham shot down by Dem over bombing praise

Lindsey Graham was on the receiving end of a smack-down from one of his Senate colleagues on Sunday after going on “Meet the Press” and declaring Donald Trump had every right to launch an unprovoked attack on Iran on Saturday.

During an appearance on MSNBC, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) bluntly claimed the Republican from South Carolina needs a refresher course on the Constitution.

During his Sunday appearance, an upbeat Graham claimed Trump “was within his Article II authority” to begin bombing that cold lead to a war.

He added, “Congress can declare war or cut off funding,” Graham continued. “We can’t be the commander in chief. You can’t have 535 commander-in-chiefs. If you don’t like what the president does, in terms of war, you can cut off the funding. But declaring war is left of the Congress. We’ve declared war five times in the history of America. All of these other military operations were lawful.”

Asked to comment after watching the cli, Merkley suggested, “I’d encourage him to actually read the Constitution.”

“Our founders were so concerned about the impact of war that they said, this is not a decision that can be left to a single individual,” he lectured. “And that’s why the Constitution vests that authority with Congress. The president absolutely failed to follow the Constitution and now we’re in war without congressional authorization ––we should debate a war powers resolution.”