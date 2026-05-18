LINDSEY GRAHAM WARNS REPUBLICANS: ALIGN WITH DEMOCRATS TO STOP TRUMP AND YOU WILL LOSE





Senator Lindsey Graham delivered a clear message to any Republicans thinking about undermining President Trump.





“There’s no room in this party to destroy his agenda or destroying him and his family as a Republican,” Graham stated. “Democrats do it all the time.”





He continued: “If you align with Democrats to stop his agenda like Massey does, you’re gonna lose.”





Graham made it plain — voters reject Republicans who team up with Democrats against the America First agenda. The party must stay united behind Trump, or face the consequences at the ballot box.