LINDSEY GRAHAM WARNS REPUBLICANS: ALIGN WITH DEMOCRATS TO STOP TRUMP AND YOU WILL LOSE
Senator Lindsey Graham delivered a clear message to any Republicans thinking about undermining President Trump.
“There’s no room in this party to destroy his agenda or destroying him and his family as a Republican,” Graham stated. “Democrats do it all the time.”
He continued: “If you align with Democrats to stop his agenda like Massey does, you’re gonna lose.”
Graham made it plain — voters reject Republicans who team up with Democrats against the America First agenda. The party must stay united behind Trump, or face the consequences at the ballot box.