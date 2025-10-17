Lionel Messi launches International U-16 MESSI CUP

Football legend Lionel Messi has officially announced the creation of the MESSI CUP, an international Under-16 football tournament that will take place in Miami, USA from December 9th to 14th, 2025.

The inaugural edition of the tournament will bring together some of the world’s most prestigious football academies including Inter Miami, FC Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City, Atlético Madrid, Inter Milan, River Plate and Newell’s Old Boys the Argentine club where Messi began his football journey.



Speaking during the announcement, Messi said the tournament aims to promote youth development, sportsmanship and global unity through football.

“This tournament is about giving young players the opportunity to compete, learn and dream big. I started playing at a young age with the same passion they have now and I want to give them a platform to showcase their talent,” said Messi.

The MESSI CUP will be hosted at DRV PNK Stadium, home of Inter Miami CF and will feature six days of exciting matches, skill challenges and mentoring sessions led by professional players and coaches.

According to organizers, the event will not only focus on competition but also on education, discipline and community engagement. Players will attend workshops on leadership, teamwork and personal development.

Inter Miami’s academy director welcomed the initiative, describing it as “a milestone event that will inspire the next generation of stars.”

The MESSI CUP is expected to become an annual event, rotating between different host cities in future editions with plans to expand participation to include more clubs from Africa and Asia in the coming years.