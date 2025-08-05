Lionel Messi sidelined indefinitely with what the MLS team described as a “minor muscle injury

Inter Miami captain, Lionel Messi will be sidelined indefinitely with what the MLS team described as a “minor muscle injury in his right leg” in a statement.

The 38-year-old Argentine legend suffered an upper right leg injury early in Miami’s penalty-kicks home win over Mexico’s Necaxa on Saturday in a Leagues Cup match.

Messi went out in the 11th minute but walked off the field and into the locker room.

“The results confirmed a minor muscle injury in his right leg. His medical clearance will depend on his clinical progress and response to treatment.”

That means there is no timetable for a return by the Miami talisman, who shares the MLS season lead with 18 goals and also has nine assists in 18 matches.

Jordi Alba, who netted an equalizer for Miami in second-half stoppage time to set up the penalty shootout the hosts won 5-4, said Messi’s early exit was “a huge sadness for the whole team.”

Miami, which will host UNAM Pumas on Wednesday, ranks second on the MLS table to qualify for the Leagues Cup knockout stage with five points and would clinch a quarterfinal berth with a victory.