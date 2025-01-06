Lionel Messi: The Main Reason Inter Miami Star to Receive USA’s Highest Civilian Honour

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi is set to receive the United States’ most prestigious civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The White House announced on Saturday that President Joe Biden will honour the Argentine icon and 18 other distinguished individuals for their exceptional contributions.

What is the Presidential Medal of Freedom?

The Presidential Medal of Freedom represents the pinnacle of civilian achievement in the United States.

It is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated remarkable contributions to society, whether by advancing prosperity, upholding values, enhancing national security, fostering global peace, or excelling in significant public or private endeavours.

Why Messi is being honoured

Messi, widely regarded as one of football’s greatest-ever players, joined Inter Miami in 2023 after an illustrious career primarily with Barcelona.

However, his on-field brilliance is only part of the story.

The White House cited his extensive philanthropic efforts, particularly those benefiting children, as the foundation for this recognition.

“He supports healthcare and education programs for children around the world through the Leo Messi Foundation and serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador,” a statement from the White House emphasised.



Other notable recipients

Alongside Messi, the 2025 honourees include luminaries from diverse fields: chef José Andrés, U2 frontman Bono, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, actor Michael J. Fox, The Athletic reports.

Primatologist Jane Goodall, designer Ralph Lauren, scientist Bill Nye, philanthropist George Soros, and actor Denzel Washington, among others.

Meanwhile, former Secretary of Defense Ashton Baldwin Carter, civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, former Attorney General Robert Francis Kennedy and businessman George W. Romney are receiving the award posthumously.

Messi’s impact in the US

The 37-year-old’s move to the U.S. marked a new chapter in his career and brought global attention to Major League Soccer.

In his debut season, Messi led Inter Miami to victory in the inaugural Leagues Cup.

The following campaign saw him guide the Herons to the MLS Supporters’ Shield, although their quest for the MLS Cup fell short with a playoff defeat to Atlanta United, per Goal.

He was also named the Most Valuable Player of the 2024 season, further cementing his legacy as a footballer and ambassador for the sport in the U.S.