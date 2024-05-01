Lions have s3x on top of Safari truck full of people

Two lions have been captured on video having s3x on top of a tourist safari truck which had people in it.

The group of tourists partaking in a South African safari were left stunned as the two randy big cats got on to business atop their vehicle.

The male lion is seen mounting a resting female lion, with a couple of growls heard. The truck noticeably shakes from side to side, sparking laughter and gasps from the tourists seated below.

The lions’ intimacy didn’t last too long, with the lioness lying tired to the side as the king of the jungle eventually disconnected.