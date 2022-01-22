LISWANISO SPEAKS AGAINST HARASSMENT OF CIVIL SERVANTS

…As civic leadership in Mwandi commends him for cementing HH’s vision

UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso says harassment of civil servants by political cadres will not be tolerated.

Mr Liswaniso says UPND youths throughout the country should adhere to the presidential directive by being decent.

He was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Mwandi district commissioner Sikuka Mwitumwa Kabika at her office in Mwandi royal village, Western Province, this afternoon.

“Time to harass civil servants is over. If you have issues, that’s why we have these offices so that we can take our issues and they be resolved,” Mr Liswaniso said.

President Hakainde Hichilema’s victory last year was delivered mainly by the country’s youth and womenfolk.

“I ask you to have an open-door policy for them – youths and women,” he requested.

Mr Liswaniso is calling on all Zambians to secure the change of government which they did.

On her part, Mrs Kabika updated Mr Liswaniso and his entourage that there is peace in the district.

Later, Mr Liswaniso paid a courtesy call on Mwandi council chairperson Mike Mwendalubasi at his office.

Mr Mwendalubasi is impressed that Mr Liswaniso is going round visiting the ruling party’s youth structures.

He also disclosed that his council is not ‘importing’ human resource but employing local people.

So far, according to Mwandi Council Chairperson, the Mwandi town council has employed 12 local people, among them council police officers, a driver, an office orderly and office cleaners.

And Mr Mwendalubasi commended the UPND National Youth Chairman for cementing the vision of President Hakainde Hichilema.

And Mr Liswaniso is confident that the new dawn administration will ensure that youths and women benefit from the national cake through formation of cooperatives leading to creation of jobs.

“Youths and women delivered the victory of President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND.And President is clear on diversity of cooperatives. No one will come to Mwandi Constituency in a Likili bus to take contracts from the locals” he emphasised.

In another development, Mwandi Council Chairperson said his office is going to operate with zero tolerance to corruption in a bid for all citizens to benefit from economic liberation.

“UPND is still growing in Mwandi District and it has remained a UPND bedroom, historical attachment is delivering a first councillor.

As good ambassadors of the party all councillors and the area Member of Parliament are on course implementing the new dawn administration’s vision embracing all for economic development” he indicated.

