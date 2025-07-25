Liverpool confirm £79m signing of striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt

Premier League champions, Liverpool, have signed Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike in a deal worth £79m (€91m).

Liverpool will pay an initial fee of £69m (€80m) plus £10m (€12.5m) in add-ons for the striker as their summer spending edges towards £300m

The French striker is expected to join up with the squad in Hong Kong in the next 48 hours for training sessions ahead of Saturday’s fixture against AC Milan.

A club statement read: “Liverpool FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike, subject to international clearance.

“The 23-year-old has successfully completed a medical and agreed personal terms with the Reds, allowing him to fly out to Hong Kong to join his new teammates on their pre-season tour of Asia later this week.”

The deal for Ekitiké, which is subject to international clearance, takes Liverpool’s summer spending to almost £300m. The former Paris Saint-Germain player is the club’s seventh signing of the window, following Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, and a trio of goalkeepers: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Armin Pecsi, and Freddie Woodman.

Ekitiké scored 22 goals and made 12 assists in his one full season at Frankfurt, helping the club to qualify for the Champions League, and while he is primarily a No 9 Liverpool believe he can also operate as a second striker or out wide.