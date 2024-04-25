Liverpool considering Arne Slot as a potential successor to Klopp

Sources close to Liverpool have revealed that the club has shifted its focus to Feyenoord coach Arne Slot as a potential successor to Jurgen Klopp after cooling their interest in Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim.

Slot has emerged as the top candidate ahead of Amorim and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi in the race to replace Klopp, especially after top target Xabi Alonso opted to stay with Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Liverpool anticipates competition from Barcelona and Bayern Munich for Slot’s signature, prompting them to continue assessing other candidates.

Klopp's impending departure, announced in January, has spurred Liverpool's CEO Billy Hogan and former sporting director Michael Edwards to adopt a "data-led" approach to finding his successor.

Slot, who guided Feyenoord to the Dutch title last season, has impressed the Liverpool hierarchy with his style of play, personality, and ability to work within the club’s structure.

Despite Feyenoord’s efforts to retain him, there is optimism at Anfield that Slot may be tempted by the allure of the Premier League.

Liverpool, currently second in the Premier League, are gearing up for a crucial derby against Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday, with their managerial search ongoing.