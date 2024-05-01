Liverpool sets course of action for Salah in next season

A recent report indicates that Liverpool is confident Mohamed Salah will remain at the club for the upcoming season and is strategizing accordingly.

Despite nearing the end of his contract and potential lucrative offers from Saudi Arabian clubs, Liverpool is not considering parting ways with Salah, as per The Athletic.

Rumors of Salah’s departure intensified following a public disagreement with Jurgen Klopp during a recent match, but Liverpool remains steadfast in their commitment to keeping him.

Club officials are reportedly eager for Salah to stay, and the altercation has not altered their stance.

Furthermore, the Saudi Pro League authorities believe Salah intends to stay at Liverpool for at least another season, postponing any potential move until 2025 when he would become a free agent.

Addressing Salah’s long-term future will be among the priorities for incoming sporting director Richard Hughes.

Liverpool has reached an agreement with Feyenoord for the appointment of Arne Slot as the new boss, pending official confirmation.

Slot’s arrival may coincide with significant squad changes, but retaining key players like Salah is a top priority for the club.

While Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk’s contract situations are also under scrutiny, there is no indication that they are seeking to leave at this time.