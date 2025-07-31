Liverpool winger Luis Diaz completes £65.5m transfer to Bayern Munich

Luis Diaz has completed a £65.5million transfer to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Liverpool.

The Colombian underwent his medical in Bavaria on Tuesday after the Reds accepted Bayern’s latest big-money offer.

Liverpool rejected Bayern’s initial advances and an offer believed to be in the region of £58.5m (€67m), but the Bundesliga champions returned with a second offer of £65.5m (€75m) including add-ons. The Reds accepted the offer after securing what the club considers to be full market value.

The winger leaves the Reds as a Premier League champion, having won four pieces of major silverware during his time at the club, and says his exit would have been the “perfect goodbye” if not for the death of team-mate Diogo Jota earlier this month.

“I arrived with all the dreams in the world, and I am leaving proud of everything we achieved together,” Diaz wrote on Instagram.

“I have met incredible people, fabulous colleagues, coaches who helped me a lot, and extraordinary fans. Liverpool is, indeed, a special team, and I will keep everyone in my heart.



“It’s good to be leaving with the feeling of a duty fulfilled, and, most of all, to be leaving a champion. It would have been the perfect goodbye if we hadn’t lost one of ours in such a tragic way.

“I carry everyone with me in my heart, but one of them in particular: Diogo. I will never forget him. We will never forget him. Thank you for everything.”

Diaz joined Liverpool from Porto for an initial £37m in January 2022, scoring 41 goals in 148 appearances during his time at Anfield.

He won the FA Cup and EFL Cup during his opening season with the Reds, and was part of the side that lost to Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League final.

Diaz enjoyed the most prolific season of his career last term, scoring 17 goals in all competitions as Liverpool won the Premier League.

The winger’s exit means Liverpool have made around £115m in player sales so far this summer.

That has helped to offset spending of around £270m on Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

The Reds remain interested in Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.