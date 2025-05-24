LIVING A LIE – A SCORE OF 7/10
WHILE YOUR OWN FRIENDS SCORED YOU 4/10
In life, the most confused we ever get is when we try to convince our heads that something we know deep down our hearts is a lie, is true. It’s so painful, frustrating and stressful to live a lie. Like hiding how you genuinely feel, saying what you assume other people want to hear, and doing things you don’t actually want to do—just because you think you’re supposed to.
This above is the perfect description of Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s current situation. Mr Hichilema is a troubled man, who is fighting his own inner demons of lies and manipulation. That is why he is trying so desperately to convince all of us that lies he told, and are now back to haunt him, can easily be coveted into accomplishments, of which we must praise him for. How?
He thinks it’s straightforward to claim victories when in reality, there is nothing to prove that he has indeed done well. Mr Hichilema’s overinflated ego has misled him into believing that deception, manipulation and arrogance is the currency of leadership. But he’s mistaken because Zambians know the kind of a liar he is, and how lost he is in his own mind, and his own heart to realize that he is in fact, a victim of his own lies.
That is why while all indicators show otherwise, he is today telling us that they have scored 7/10, while their own friends are telling them that they have only scored 4/10. In which country is Mr Hichilema and his league living? Is this how power blinds people?
Surely, can living a lie sustain them? Impossible! No matter what they do or say, aba bena nabaya.
We urge Zambians to psych themselves up for a new, honest, inclusive and genuinely democratic government in August next year.
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
Aba nabo. Why did God give us such people ?
The only one living a lie is you Mmembe
1. You broke the law when you tried to evade taxes. Who would ever trust you with the instrument of power.
2. Two people have outed you now Mmembe with your position on Homosexuality. Who can ever trust your moral values align with the Zambian people?
3. You continously support nations who are not democratic or practice democratic tenants. Venezuela where you say you are going to monitor elections. Is the opposition allowed to speak and stand against Moduro? Then yoi want to speak of a shrinking democratic space in Zambia. Is that not hypocritical? Who are you lying to?
4. Jailed criminal leaders who broke the law. You protest their arrest. How about Zambians who are in jail. Convicted. Have we every seen you protest their incarceration? Even when the courts have found them guilty? It was all fun and games to bring out the Zamtrop account scandal back in the day. But those who have looted and broke the law (no matter the crime today) should not have the same law applied that you wanted applied to Chiluba and those around him?
Mmembe stop treating people’s lives like fun and games. Making utterances with consequences that would affect the lives of people. This animal farm that you want to live by, while pretending to speak for the poor is just fun and games. There should be one soul that can speak to the absences of morals in you. You seek to serve no one but yourselves with you cohorts. Nothing but selfserving morons drunk with ego.
But Fredd Mmembee it is just too much. You are frustrating Mannniiii. Why don’t you feel
ashamed of yourself. Why! Why! Why????Why this hate on an Innocent person in HH.
Finshi akuchita iweeeee, iweeeeee, sure. Uuuuummmm, you are now going to far. Starting nacipost news paper cobe, it was the same even now it is tthe same, finshi ufwaya kuli Bally iweee muntu iweee? Uùuuuuuuuummmm!!!!!!!. Nonononon. NO.
You can give him 0/10, if it massages your Inferiority Complex to HH, but will it really cure you from the incurable deficiency that you always carry towards anybody who is naturally far much better than you?