LIVING A LIE – A SCORE OF 7/10

WHILE YOUR OWN FRIENDS SCORED YOU 4/10

In life, the most confused we ever get is when we try to convince our heads that something we know deep down our hearts is a lie, is true. It’s so painful, frustrating and stressful to live a lie. Like hiding how you genuinely feel, saying what you assume other people want to hear, and doing things you don’t actually want to do—just because you think you’re supposed to.

This above is the perfect description of Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s current situation. Mr Hichilema is a troubled man, who is fighting his own inner demons of lies and manipulation. That is why he is trying so desperately to convince all of us that lies he told, and are now back to haunt him, can easily be coveted into accomplishments, of which we must praise him for. How?

He thinks it’s straightforward to claim victories when in reality, there is nothing to prove that he has indeed done well. Mr Hichilema’s overinflated ego has misled him into believing that deception, manipulation and arrogance is the currency of leadership. But he’s mistaken because Zambians know the kind of a liar he is, and how lost he is in his own mind, and his own heart to realize that he is in fact, a victim of his own lies.

That is why while all indicators show otherwise, he is today telling us that they have scored 7/10, while their own friends are telling them that they have only scored 4/10. In which country is Mr Hichilema and his league living? Is this how power blinds people?

Surely, can living a lie sustain them? Impossible! No matter what they do or say, aba bena nabaya.

We urge Zambians to psych themselves up for a new, honest, inclusive and genuinely democratic government in August next year.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party