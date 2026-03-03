LIVING AT COMMUNITY HOUSE GIVES ME A PEACE OF MIND SAYS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA





President Hakainde Hichilema has said he continues to reside at Community House instead of permanently moving into State House because the arrangement gives him peace of mind and enables him to focus better on serving the people.





Speaking during a meeting with councillors and local government leaders in Lusaka yesterday, President Hichilema explained that although he works from State House, he prefers to live in his long-time private residence.





The Head of State, who has not relocated to State House since assuming office in 2021, acknowledged that the decision had attracted criticism, with some opposition figures even challenging the matter in court on two occasions.





Critics have argued that the President should reside at the official residence of the Head of State.



However, President Hichilema said he had no difficulty with the scrutiny, noting that living in a familiar environment allows him to work without unnecessary distractions.





He stated that remaining at Community House was better for him as it is a place he has lived in before.



The President said staying in a familiar home allows him to move freely, even at night, without concern about unfamiliar surroundings.





According to him, this gives him a calmer mind, which is essential when carrying out his duties at what he termed the “people’s office” in State House.



Meanwhile, President Hichilema used the meeting to remind councillors and local leaders of their responsibility to ensure their wards are clean, orderly and safe.





He urged residents to maintain their properties by painting their houses and removing waste, while calling on local authorities to monitor abandoned buildings, which he warned could become hubs for criminal activity.





The President said his own residence was kept clean at all times, adding that cleanliness begins with personal responsibility.



He emphasised that no appointments were needed for anyone to inspect the surroundings of his property, as the area was consistently maintained.





He further cautioned that abandoned and poorly maintained properties could encourage crime and compromise public safety.



President Hichilema said local authorities, councillors, members of Parliament and mayors must ensure such spaces are properly monitored and managed.





According to the Head of State, citizens expect clean and orderly environments in all wards, and councillors are the frontline leaders tasked with delivering that vision.





He stressed that councils have records of property ownership and should use their databases to enforce compliance.





President Hichilema reiterated that maintaining cleanliness and order was not a difficult task if every individual and institution took responsibility within their areas of operation.