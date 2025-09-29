LIVINGSTONE MAYOR MULEABAI FOUND WITH CASE TO ANSWER



By Josias Muuba



Livingstone Mayor, Constance Muleabai, has been found with a case to answer in a matter where she is accused of corruption involving the cancellation of property rates for Zamnuka Farming Limited.





She is alleged to have corruptly solicited K120,000 from Mark Gabites between August 1 and September 30, 2023, in Livingstone.





The money was allegedly intended as an inducement to facilitate a 100 percent remission of property rates bills at the Livingstone City Council.





When the matter came up for ruling on case to answer, Magistrate Trevor Kasanda ruled that the State had presented evidence that was credible, reliable, and sufficient.





Ms. Muleabai has since been placed on her defence.