Livingstone Patriotic Front condemns Mundubile over alleged ‘Constitutional Breach’





The Patriotic Front (PF) in Livingstone has condemned Porokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile for allegedly flouting the party constitution by aligning with the opposition Tonse alliance.





PF Livingstone Constituency Chairman, Thomas Kabanda said the party operates strictly under its constitution, which guides the conduct of members and the election of leaders. He said the recent developments in the Tonse alliance, which saw the PF’s patriotic branch reportedly removed, raise serious legal and ethical concerns.





“The patriotic branch, which was an anchor party in the Tonse alliance, has been removed by Danipules, Zimba, and others. Now, one of our members of parliament has been elected to lead that alliance, yet the party that sponsored him does not belong there,” Mr Kabanda said.





He said the PF constitution requires the election of leadership through a convention, scheduled for later this month, and until that process is completed, collaboration with the Mundubile faction cannot be recognised.



“For now, the Brian Mundubile group and the PF are two different entities. We are not going to join the Brian Mundubile group because it is not recognised by the PF constitution,” he said.





Mr Kabanda questioned the credibility of members who disregard party rules. “If someone can easily break the constitution of their own party, how safe is the national constitution in their hands? Leadership is not a one-man show,” he said.





He reaffirmed the PF’s loyalty to the party’s founding principles, tracing leadership from the late President Michael Sata to his successor Dr Edgar Chagwarungu, and the current leadership under the central committee.





“The PF we belong to is the one founded by President Michael Sata, succeeded by Dr Chagwarungu, and currently guided by the central committee. Anything else is not one of us,” Mr Kabanda said.





He further criticised potential alliances led by figures outside the PF, questioning their ability to form credible governments. He singled out Davis Mwila, a supporter of Mundubile, as part of the forces that have weakened the party.





“Our loyalty in Livingstone remains with the PF, its rightful leaders, and the central committee. Any person who disrespects our constitution shows a lack of respect for the rule of law,” he added.



The Debate