Livingstone woman reports boyfriend for repeated @n@l r@pe

Livingstone woman reports boyfriend for repeated anal r@pe



It is reported that man in question subjected his girlfriend to a continuous stream of anal intercourse, over the span of their five-year relationship.





The 33-year-old woman from Zambezi Sawmills compound in Livingstone, came forward to accuse her 53-year-old boyfriend, also residing at the same address, of sexually abusing her ‘against the order of nature’ by forcing her to engage in anal intercourse throughout their five year relationship.





The incident is reported to have occurred between the year 2020 and August 29, 2025, at around 21:00 hours in the said compound.





According to authorities, both the victim and suspect have been cohabiting for five years, and have a child together through the five years period of conventional and conventional bedroom styles.





It is reported that the boyfriend has been forcibly engaging her in anal intercourse throughout the entirety of their relationship.



On the fateful night of August 29, 2025, at approximately 20:00 hours, the couple retired to bed, seemingly exhausted from the day’s events.





However, their peaceful rest was shattered as, at around 21:00 hours, the suspect reportedly demanded sexual intimacy from his girlfriend.



Despite the victim’s protests, stating she was experiencing physical discomfort, the suspect is alleged to have violently forced himself upon her, committing the heinous act of anal rape.





"No arrest has been made yet but investigations into the matter are ongoing," Namalongo added.





“No arrest has been made yet but investigations into the matter are ongoing,” Namalongo added.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba September 1, 2025

