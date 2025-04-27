LIVINGSTONE YOUTHS RESOLVE TO RALLY BEHIND HH BUT TELLS OFF GREEDY SERVING MP’S, MAYOR’S, AND DC’S THAT COME 2026, IT’S “KU WIRE.”



United Party for National Development National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso says youths in Livingstone and other parts of the Southern Province have resolved and declared to solely support the candidacy of President Hakainde Hichilema in 2026.



Speaking at a youth rally held at Livingstone’s Maramba Stadium, Mr. Liswaniso explained that President Hichilema has done his best and performed beyond everyone’s expectations in all his promises pledged before the 2021 elections. He stated that the head of state’s resolute and exceptional leadership during the two years plus in which the country experienced drought, threatening its food security, has given hope to young people that he is the right man to lead the country moving forward.



He assured President Hichilema that youths in the tourist capital are behind him and will mobilize themselves so that he can win the upcoming elections. However, Mr. Liswaniso did not hesitate to take a swipe at some cabinet ministers, MPs, mayors, and others serving in key government positions for neglecting UPND foot soldiers.



He told the rally that some people whom President Hichilema appointed have become too greedy and unsupportive to the party and warned that they should start eating their last meals in government, as youths will show them the exit door.



Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kang’ombe urged UPND members to continue rallying behind President HH and not follow the so-called fake and confused alliances like Tonse. Mr. Kang’ombe said that as part of the mobilization of the party, logistical issues will be put in place to ensure smooth and well-coordinated campaigns are done in the run-up to elections.



By Mwiya Mukumbuta

Muvi TV