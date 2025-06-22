Lizzo admitted to using Ozempic in her weight loss journey

During an appearance on the Just Trish podcast, Lizzo admitted to using Ozempic and other GLP-1 medication at a certain point in her weight loss journey. GLP-1 drugs are mainly used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Per E! Online, the Truth Hurts singer in the Thursday episode stated that she ultimately abstained from the drugs after she determined they weren’t yielding significant results in her weight loss journey.

“I tried everything,” Lizzo, 37, told host Trisha Paytas, adding that she stopped using GLP-1 drugs during the initial stages of her weight loss journey. “Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah? So if you eat right, it makes you feel full. But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it’s the same thing.”

The About Damn Time singer, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, disclosed that she eventually noticed changes when she changed her dietary plan and started consuming meat.

“What did it for me is, it was not being vegan,” she stated. “Because when I was vegan, I was consuming a lot of fake meats, I was eating a lot of bread, I was eating a lot of rice and I had to eat a lot of it to stay full.”

The 37-year-old Grammy-winner said that going back to consuming meat comfortably paved the way for her to eat foods that had less “fake sugar and weird stuff.”

“When I started actually eating whole foods and eating, like, beef and chicken and fish,” Lizzo said, “I was actually full and not expanding my stomach by putting a lot of fake things in there that wasn’t actually filling me up.”

Lizzo, who started her weight loss journey in 2023, also touched on Ozempic critics, suggesting that those people were being fatphobic by saying the users of the drug were cheating.

“It’s not easy,” Lizzo stated. “It’s a drug to help somebody with something they’re struggling with.” “I think people—it’s their way of being fat phobic when you’re telling someone they’re cheating,” she stated.