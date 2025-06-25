LOAD SHEDDING INCREASED TO 19 HOURS PER DAY AFTER LOSS OF 150MW AT MAAMBA ENERGY.

ZESCO





CUSTOMER NOTICE



ELECTRICITY SUPPLY UPDATE



Consequent to the notification of an emergency shutdown of a generator by Maamba Energy Limited, we have experienced a reduction of 150MW in available electricity.





This loss further constrains our supply capacity, leading us into stage 10 of load management. At this stage, residential customers will receive 5 hours of electricity supply. However, there will be no change to the current supply schedule for farmers, industrial customers, and critical loads such as hospitals, water treatment facilities, and security installations.





During this period of severely constrained supply, we appeal to our customers to use the limited available electricity efficiently. By switching off lights in rooms not occupied, minimizing the use of high energy consuming appliances such as geysers and electric heaters, we can save that energy required to keep the lights a bit longer.





We thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Issued by:

Corporate Affairs Department

Wednesday, June 25, 2025